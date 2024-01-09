Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

