Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 47,526 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,526 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

