Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,074.85 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.99 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,003.31 and a 200-day moving average of $912.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

