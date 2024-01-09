Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Intel Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

