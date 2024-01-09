Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $205.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.01 and a 52-week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

