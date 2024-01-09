Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

