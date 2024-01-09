Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $105.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

