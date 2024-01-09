Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 934,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

