Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

