Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $397.93 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

