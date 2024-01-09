Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $461,000 Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 119,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.39 million, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.