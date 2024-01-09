Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research stock opened at $757.16 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $444.62 and a 52-week high of $801.29. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $717.97 and its 200 day moving average is $672.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

