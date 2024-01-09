Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

