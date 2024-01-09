Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

