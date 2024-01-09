Organigram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 152.78%. The company had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Organigram Price Performance
OGI stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Organigram has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.02.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
