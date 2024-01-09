Organigram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 152.78%. The company had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organigram Price Performance

OGI stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Organigram has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organigram

Organigram Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 6.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 72.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 27.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 49,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

