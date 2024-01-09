Organigram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter. Organigram had a negative net margin of 152.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGI stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 362.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 137.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 512,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 569.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 392,377 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Organigram by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Organigram by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 185,196 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

