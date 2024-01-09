Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

