Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 1.9 %

ORCL opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

