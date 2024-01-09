Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $392.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.80 and a 1 year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

