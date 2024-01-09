Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NPV opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.