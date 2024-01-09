Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NIM stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

