Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NAD stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert bought 15,750 shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $168,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.