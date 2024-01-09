Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JPC opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

