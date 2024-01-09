Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.2 %

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

