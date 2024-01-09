Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NAN opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $12.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

