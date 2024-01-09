Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NAC opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4,666.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

