Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

