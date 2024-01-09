NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.74 or 0.99123806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010735 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00168308 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.