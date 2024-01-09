New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.87 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 365.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

