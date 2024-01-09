NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.210-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.280 EPS.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.70, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 630.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NETSTREIT by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 418,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

