NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTST. KeyCorp increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.53.

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 140.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 630.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

