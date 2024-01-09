Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
