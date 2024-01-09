NBT Bank N A NY Takes $1.16 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $797.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $741.95 and a 200-day moving average of $702.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
