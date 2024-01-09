NBT Bank N A NY Sells 745 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.