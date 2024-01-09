NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 337.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,074.85 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.99 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,003.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $912.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

