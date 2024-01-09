NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 4,740 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

