NBT Bank N A NY Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $528.78 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.69.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

