NBT Bank N A NY Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

