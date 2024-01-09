NBT Bank N A NY Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $391,679,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

