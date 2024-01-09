NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

