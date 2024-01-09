NBT Bank N A NY Invests $916,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WY opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.