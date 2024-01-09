NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 310.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.55.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $485.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

