NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

