NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

