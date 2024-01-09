NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after acquiring an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after buying an additional 285,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

