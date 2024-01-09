NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.02.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.