NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 817 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $310.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average of $260.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $311.05. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.