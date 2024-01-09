Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,153 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $69,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.