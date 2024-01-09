Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $84.52 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Marvell Technology worth $84,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,940. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

