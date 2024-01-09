Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $62.49 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $62,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $927.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $963.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $944.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

